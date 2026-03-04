5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.0314 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 20284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.5205.

5N Plus Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 12.93%.The company had revenue of $101.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

