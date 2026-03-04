59,219 Shares in Radian Group Inc. $RDN Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 191.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:RDN opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 46.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Radian Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Radian Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDN

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian’s core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.