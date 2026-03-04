4,437 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Acquired by Varenne Capital Partners

Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Broadcom comprises about 0.3% of Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $313.84 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

