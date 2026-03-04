38,671 Shares in Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 320.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 370,943 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $77,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 135,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,586.56. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $55,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 58,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,014. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,305 shares of company stock worth $976,100 in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data communications services. Through a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the company delivers reliable satellite connectivity to users in remote or underserved regions where terrestrial networks are unavailable or unreliable. Its product portfolio includes satellite phones, two-way satellite data modems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices designed for tracking, monitoring and emergency notification.

Founded in 1991 as a joint venture between Loral and Qualcomm, Globalstar launched its first fleet of 48 satellites between 1998 and 2000.

