3,370 Shares in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equinix by 209.1% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equinix Stock Performance
EQIX opened at $972.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $840.48 and a 200 day moving average of $803.89. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $992.90.
Equinix Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.11%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total value of $743,250.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,659.86. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.08, for a total transaction of $2,146,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,216.56. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,886 shares of company stock worth $8,748,298. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 price target on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.41.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.
Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.
