3,370 Shares in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equinix by 209.1% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $972.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $840.48 and a 200 day moving average of $803.89. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $992.90.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total value of $743,250.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,659.86. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.08, for a total transaction of $2,146,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,216.56. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,886 shares of company stock worth $8,748,298. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 price target on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.