2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $23.02. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 3,900,435 shares traded.

2x Ether ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63.

Get 2x Ether ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,297,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in 2x Ether ETF by 8,918.1% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 403,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,085,000 after purchasing an additional 399,265 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.