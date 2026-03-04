16,264 Shares in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,625,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,273,000 after purchasing an additional 652,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,972,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,497,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 903,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after acquiring an additional 158,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $74,820,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.40. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.97 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05.

CIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

