Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $354.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.92.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $140.56 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.76, a PEG ratio of 217.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $762,398.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,522.02. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $793,559.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,343.08. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

