Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $354.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.92.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $762,398.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,522.02. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $793,559.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,343.08. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Zscaler
Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FQ2 2026 results beat expectations — revenue $816M (+26% YoY) and ARR rose ~25% to $3.4B, driven by large enterprise deals and stronger customer adoption. That fundamental beat supports revenue growth durability. Zscaler (ZS) Reports Record FQ2 2026 Revenue Driven by Massive Enterprise Adoption
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships and product expansion — Zscaler launched an AI & Cyber Threat Research Center with Bharti Airtel and partnered with TCS on an AI-driven workspace platform, expanding go‑to‑market reach in India and enterprise AI security offerings. These initiatives can accelerate international growth and ARR expansion. Zscaler Airtel AI Security Center Opens As Valuation Discount Persists TCS, Zscaler launch AI-driven workspace platform for enterprises
- Positive Sentiment: Technicals/coverage view: MarketBeat and other commentators view ZS as oversold with institutional buying and potential for a rebound, which can attract value buyers and short‑covering flows. 2 Bad News Buys: Why Palo Alto and Zscaler Are Screaming Deals (ZS)
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation / investor visibility — Zscaler presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available), providing additional color for investors but no new guidance beyond the quarter. Useful for modeling but not a standalone catalyst. Zscaler Presents at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary on trends — multiple articles discuss international revenue trends and why ZS is a trending name; these are informational and may influence sentiment gradually. Why Zscaler (ZS) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Neutral Sentiment: Options / flow noise — coverage noting large options activity (whales) can create short-term volatility but is not a fundamental change. This Is What Whales Are Betting On Zscaler
- Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst price‑target cuts and rating moves — multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: Mizuho, RBC, Morgan Stanley, BMO, Piper Sandler, Needham, Oppenheimer) and some changed stances (Goldman to neutral). These cuts increase near‑term selling pressure and lower perceived valuation support. Mizuho Cuts Zscaler Price Target Analyst notes (examples via Benzinga)
About Zscaler
Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.
Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.
