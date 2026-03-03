ZORA (ZORA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.83 Million

ZORA (ZORA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. ZORA has a total market capitalization of $76.98 million and $13.83 million worth of ZORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZORA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZORA has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,181.84 or 1.00403018 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,270.95 or 1.00322264 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ZORA

ZORA launched on April 23rd, 2025. ZORA’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,469,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZORA is zora.co. The official message board for ZORA is x.com/zoraengineering. ZORA’s official Twitter account is @zora.

Buying and Selling ZORA

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORA (ZORA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. ZORA has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,469,999,999 in circulation. The last known price of ZORA is 0.01733841 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $14,617,002.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zora.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

