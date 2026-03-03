Zacks Research Predicts NETGEAR’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for NETGEAR in a report issued on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NETGEAR’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NETGEAR’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $182.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTGR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $583.34 million, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,968.42. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $35,468,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $7,020,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 548,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 256,266 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 717,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 218,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,433,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

