Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.68 billion for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 33.95%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$52.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Desjardins set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$45.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.50.

K stock opened at C$50.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.95. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$15.09 and a 12 month high of C$53.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.

