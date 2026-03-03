Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for KNSL Q2 Earnings

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.41 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $24.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $422.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $433.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $348.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.91.

KNSL opened at $396.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.87. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $341.06 and a 12-month high of $512.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.51. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 26.87%.The company had revenue of $483.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

