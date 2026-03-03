Zacks Research Comments on Qiagen’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qiagen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 20.33%.The company had revenue of $540.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

QGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Qiagen from $55.40 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of QGEN opened at $48.83 on Monday. Qiagen has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $57.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 998.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Qiagen by 260.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company’s solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company’s product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

