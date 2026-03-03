Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for NMI

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for NMI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.49 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NMIH opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. NMI has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.69 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.05% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NMI by 196.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 51.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 19,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $779,346.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 415,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,554,128.35. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,059.37. This trade represents a 29.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,886. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

