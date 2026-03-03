Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,582 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the January 29th total of 2,279 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,787 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,787 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 3.7%

About Yankuang Energy Group

YZCAY stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.18.

Yankuang Energy Group Co, Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise based in Jining, Shandong Province, China, primarily engaged in coal mining and comprehensive energy services. As one of the largest coal producers in Shandong, the company’s core operations include the exploration, extraction and processing of thermal and coking coal. In addition to its traditional coal business, Yankuang Energy Group has extended its operations into coal chemical production, power generation and related engineering services to support China’s broader energy transition.

The company’s coal chemical segment produces a range of downstream products, including methanol, ammonia, fertilizers and other industrial chemicals derived from coal gasification processes.

