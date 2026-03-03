Xponance Inc. Sells 5,532 Shares of Loews Corporation $L

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Loews by 6.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Loews by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 16,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Loews by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Loews by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loews has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Loews Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.86. Loews Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.98 and a 52-week high of $114.90.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $383,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,627.75. This trade represents a 17.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.27, for a total value of $5,513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,859,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,032,723.34. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,417 shares of company stock worth $14,529,823. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is a diversified holding company that owns and operates businesses across insurance, hospitality, energy-related operations and other industrial and investment activities. The company holds controlling and significant minority interests in subsidiaries that run as standalone businesses, with corporate oversight focused on capital allocation, risk management and long-term value creation for shareholders.

One of Loews’ principal businesses is insurance, conducted through CNA Financial, a commercial property and casualty insurer that underwrites a range of business insurance products for corporate and institutional clients.

