Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $134.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,617.68. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $647,990.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 334,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,978,365.36. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 557,907 shares of company stock worth $48,954,443 over the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

