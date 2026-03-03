XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) vs. Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Financial Comparison

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XOS and Lotus Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $55.96 million 0.43 -$50.16 million ($4.31) -0.50 Lotus Technology $924.35 million 0.81 -$1.10 billion ($1.24) -0.90

Risk and Volatility

XOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

XOS has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XOS and Lotus Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 1 0 2.00 Lotus Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

XOS presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.10%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -66.13% -128.19% -40.62% Lotus Technology -130.45% N/A -37.78%

Summary

XOS beats Lotus Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

