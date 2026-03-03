WT Financial Group Limited (WTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 179.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.
WT Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 66.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.36.
About WT Financial Group
