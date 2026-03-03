WT Financial Group Limited (WTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 179.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 66.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.36.

WT Financial Group Limited provides a range of financial services. It operates in two segments, Business to Business and Direct to Consumer. The company provides licensing, risk management and compliance, education and training, and technical support services; and practice management and development services, including consumer marketing and education tools. It also offers financial planning, investment advice, and product sales and licensing services; and mortgage brokerage, tax, accounting, and SMSF administration services.

