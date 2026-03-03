WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 392,602 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the January 29th total of 270,590 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 958,004 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 958,004 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1,262.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,499,000 after buying an additional 2,799,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 24,677.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,560,000 after buying an additional 618,908 shares in the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $38,014,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2,000.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,157,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after acquiring an additional 145,236 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock traded down $6.03 on Tuesday, reaching $160.84. The stock had a trading volume of 763,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.26. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $170.55. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.41.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar. In this sense, the Index hedges against fluctuations in the relative value of the yen against the United States dollar.

