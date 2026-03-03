WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 434,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 113,145 shares.The stock last traded at $61.43 and had previously closed at $63.87.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $130,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. Companies included in the Index fall within the bottom 10% of total market capitalization of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index as of the annual index measurement date.

Further Reading

