William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $28.46 Million Position in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 275,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,459,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 293.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Integer by 46.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Integer by 220.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Integer by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Integer from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

ITGR opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. Integer Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $127.56.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.290-6.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Integer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

