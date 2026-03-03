William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 187,682 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,095,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,682 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $23,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 78,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.80 to $6.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $981.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.36. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.06%.Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company’s portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world’s most competitive real estate markets.

