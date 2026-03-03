William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,355,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,149 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $27,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,727 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Expro Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Expro Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 903,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 292,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 282,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 42,203 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Expro Group by 732.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 421,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Expro Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Expro Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Expro Group stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Expro Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expro Group

(Free Report)

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.