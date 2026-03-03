William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,014,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,742 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $26,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 1,769.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Ecovyst stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $199.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

