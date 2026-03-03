William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $29.91 Million Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,338,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,471 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $29,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,163,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,972 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,123 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 9,177,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 359.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,918,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $52.52.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.05 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LXP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $51.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

