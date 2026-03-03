William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $19.11 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,678,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,476 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 27,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 172,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Compass Point cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.48. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.The company had revenue of $349.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

