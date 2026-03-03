William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,346 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $24,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Strs Ohio raised its stake in UMH Properties by 3,361.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 457,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 141.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 760,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 445,834 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 35.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,470,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,841,000 after purchasing an additional 387,021 shares during the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth about $6,366,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 13.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,389,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 283,700 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Colliers Securities raised shares of UMH Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.8%

UMH stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 4.43%. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,285.71%.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company’s business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

Further Reading

