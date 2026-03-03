William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $26,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 982,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 597,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,940,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,853,000 after acquiring an additional 204,582 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.0% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 523,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,976,000 after acquiring an additional 46,457 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.9%

LOPE stock opened at $162.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average of $182.96. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.37 and a 12-month high of $223.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.92 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation’s largest private Christian universities. The company’s offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

