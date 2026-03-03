WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.2222.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYFI. Citizens Jmp set a $37.00 price objective on WhiteFiber in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on WhiteFiber from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on WhiteFiber from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on WhiteFiber from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get WhiteFiber alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WhiteFiber

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteFiber

WhiteFiber Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYFI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,645,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in WhiteFiber during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $2,718,000.

NASDAQ WYFI opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $664.19 million and a PE ratio of -36.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. WhiteFiber has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

WhiteFiber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteFiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteFiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.