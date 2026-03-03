What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for EWTX FY2026 Earnings?

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst L. Egana-Gorrono expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edgewise Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4%

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.26. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.82.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04).

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other news, Director Badreddin Edris sold 115,471 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $3,399,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,500.80. The trade was a 85.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery and development of precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases. The company leverages its expertise in small-molecule chemistry and ion channel biology to address severe, unmet medical needs, particularly in the areas of kidney disorders and neuromuscular diseases.

At the core of Edgewise’s pipeline is EWTX-101, a novel, orally available inhibitor of TRPC5, a calcium channel implicated in nephrotic syndromes such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and other proteinuric kidney diseases.

