Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Underweight Rating for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Webster Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

NYSE WBS traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,245,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.03. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.95 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.67%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 959.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 358,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 324,471 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,991,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $131,780,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,786,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

