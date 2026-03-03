Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock Price

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Campbell’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Campbell’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Campbell’s in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Campbell's Stock Down 0.4%

Campbell’s stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. 1,315,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903,220. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. Campbell’s has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell’s will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $325,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,748.64. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Campbell’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,719,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,676 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP grew its position in Campbell’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

