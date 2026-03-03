Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Fortinet from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Freedom Capital downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.Fortinet’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $1,640,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,581,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,354,874,000 after buying an additional 2,894,355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,730,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after buying an additional 2,166,396 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 30.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,575,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,033 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,115 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

