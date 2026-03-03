Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $10.48 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $182.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Akamai announced deployment/acquisition of thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to power distributed AI inference — a direct demand win for Blackwell inventory and a signal of continued enterprise edge/inference spending. Read More.

Akamai announced deployment/acquisition of thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to power distributed AI inference — a direct demand win for Blackwell inventory and a signal of continued enterprise edge/inference spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA committed $4B ( $2B each) to Coherent and Lumentum for photonics R&D/scale — this secures optics capacity for future data‑center GPU deployments and reduces a potential supply‑chain bottleneck for high‑bandwidth AI servers. Read More.

NVIDIA committed $4B ( $2B each) to Coherent and Lumentum for photonics R&D/scale — this secures optics capacity for future data‑center GPU deployments and reduces a potential supply‑chain bottleneck for high‑bandwidth AI servers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media bullishness continues (Jim Cramer urging buyers; some price‑target upgrades/raises reported) — supports the long‑term narrative that NVDA remains the dominant AI infrastructure supplier. Read More.

Analyst and media bullishness continues (Jim Cramer urging buyers; some price‑target upgrades/raises reported) — supports the long‑term narrative that NVDA remains the dominant AI infrastructure supplier. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Despite a massive Q4 beat (revenue and margins well ahead), the stock sold off — coverage pieces point to profit‑taking, peak‑expectations priced in, and rotation out of megacap AI names as explanations; this explains volatile short‑term moves but not fundamentals. Read More.

Despite a massive Q4 beat (revenue and margins well ahead), the stock sold off — coverage pieces point to profit‑taking, peak‑expectations priced in, and rotation out of megacap AI names as explanations; this explains volatile short‑term moves but not fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s disclosed 13F moves (selling stakes in Arm and Applied Digital while other investments rose) are mostly portfolio rebalancing — not a core business signal but worth noting for corporate treasury/Capital allocation watchers. Read More.

NVIDIA’s disclosed 13F moves (selling stakes in Arm and Applied Digital while other investments rose) are mostly portfolio rebalancing — not a core business signal but worth noting for corporate treasury/Capital allocation watchers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market‑wide risk events and headlines coinciding with post‑earnings trading amplified NVDA’s decline — some coverage frames President Trump comments and geopolitical risk as catalysts for the sharp short‑term pullback. Read More.

Market‑wide risk events and headlines coinciding with post‑earnings trading amplified NVDA’s decline — some coverage frames President Trump comments and geopolitical risk as catalysts for the sharp short‑term pullback. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some downgrade/concern pieces argue the AI trade sentiment has weakened and competition/valuation risks remain — these narratives can pressure momentum and increase volatility while investors reassess forward multiple expansion. Read More.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

