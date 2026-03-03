Weik Capital Management Purchases 9,018 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3026 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

