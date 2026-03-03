Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First American Financial (FAF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First American Financial (NYSE: FAF):

3/2/2026 – First American Financial was upgraded by Stephens from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up from $70.00.

2/21/2026 – First American Financial was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/17/2026 – First American Financial had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – First American Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/13/2026 – First American Financial had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – First American Financial had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Get First American Financial Corporation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other news, Director Parker S. Kennedy purchased 44,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,042,461.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 251,552 shares in the company, valued at $17,067,803.20. This trade represents a 21.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.