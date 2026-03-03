Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.37% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Finally, President Capital lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.41.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock worth $289,278,314. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Akamai said it will deploy thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to create a widely distributed AI inference platform — a clear direct demand signal for Blackwell GPU supply and recurring data‑center spend. Akamai to Deploy Thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA‑backed Ayar Labs raised $500M at a $3.75B valuation for optical interconnect chips — validates investor appetite and strengthens the NVDA ecosystem around photonics/low‑latency interconnects. Nvidia-backed Ayar Labs raises $500 million
- Positive Sentiment: Strategas published a bullish note saying NVDA should trade toward $212–$215, arguing earnings have more runway — reinforces buy‑side conviction and can support multiple re‑rating conversations. Strategas: Nvidia Should Trade to $212-$215
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced major strategic investments and partnerships in photonics (large commitments to Coherent and Lumentum) to secure optical supply — reduces a key execution risk for massive GPU deployments. Nvidia to invest $4 billion in two photonics companies
- Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA trimmed some external equity stakes (Arm, Applied Digital) in its 13F filings — looks like portfolio rebalancing and cash allocation rather than a change to core GPU demand thesis. Nvidia Dumped Its Stakes in Arm Holdings and Applied Digital
- Negative Sentiment: Despite blowout Q4 results, NVDA experienced post‑earnings profit‑taking and short‑term selling as investors digest valuation — explains recent volatility even after strong guidance. NVDA Beats by 73%… Why Did It Drop?
- Negative Sentiment: Wider market risk‑off tied to escalating Middle East headlines is pressuring Nasdaq/tech names and adds a macro headwind to NVDA despite company‑specific positives. Nasdaq futures plunge as market takes Iran war more seriously
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
