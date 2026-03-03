Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Finally, President Capital lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.41.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.18. 38,595,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,008,844. The company has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock worth $289,278,314. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

