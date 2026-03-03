Waverton Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 147,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,838,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 49,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 387,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,330,000 after buying an additional 39,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are re‑rating Alphabet higher as AI and heavy compute become central to the thesis; one fair‑value update raised the estimate from $330.24 to $376.86, reflecting upside from Gemini, Cloud adoption and long‑term cash generation expectations. Read More.

Analysts are re‑rating Alphabet higher as AI and heavy compute become central to the thesis; one fair‑value update raised the estimate from $330.24 to $376.86, reflecting upside from Gemini, Cloud adoption and long‑term cash generation expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Potential product/partnership upside: reports say Apple may expand use of Google AI/cloud for a Siri upgrade — a direct commercial tie that could boost Google Cloud/Gemini revenue and strategic positioning. Read More.

Potential product/partnership upside: reports say Apple may expand use of Google AI/cloud for a Siri upgrade — a direct commercial tie that could boost Google Cloud/Gemini revenue and strategic positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum: Google Cloud and Search are being driven by AI; Cloud posted very strong growth (48% in Q4 per coverage), supporting the long‑term revenue trajectory. Read More.

Operational momentum: Google Cloud and Search are being driven by AI; Cloud posted very strong growth (48% in Q4 per coverage), supporting the long‑term revenue trajectory. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Street sentiment is bullish on price targets — the median target sits around $370 and many firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings — which supports upside expectations but also concentrates attention on execution vs. lofty targets. Read More.

Street sentiment is bullish on price targets — the median target sits around $370 and many firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings — which supports upside expectations but also concentrates attention on execution vs. lofty targets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Capital intensity risk: multiple notes warn that Alphabet’s AI/compute strategy implies much heavier capex (reports cite the possibility of ~ $200B scale), which could pressure free cash flow and margins in the near term. Read More.

Capital intensity risk: multiple notes warn that Alphabet’s AI/compute strategy implies much heavier capex (reports cite the possibility of ~ $200B scale), which could pressure free cash flow and margins in the near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Selling pressure from large holders and inside the company: filings/data show major institutional trimming (notably large reductions by some funds) and significant insider sales over recent months, which can amplify downside on weak days. Read More.

Selling pressure from large holders and inside the company: filings/data show major institutional trimming (notably large reductions by some funds) and significant insider sales over recent months, which can amplify downside on weak days. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media traffic shifts: a report that a major publisher suffered large losses after Google traffic slumped highlights ad‑revenue sensitivity to algorithm/traffic changes — a reminder of ad demand and traffic risk for Google. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,942,020.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,111,426 shares of company stock worth $118,810,470 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $306.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.