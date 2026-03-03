Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 272,613 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the January 29th total of 174,553 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,403 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,403 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.
Institutional Trading of Waterdrop
Waterdrop Stock Performance
Shares of WDH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 336,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Waterdrop had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $136.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.05 million.
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc (NYSE: WDH) is a China-based insurtech and health protection platform that leverages digital technology to connect consumers with insurance and healthcare services. Through its mobile app and online marketplace, Waterdrop offers a range of microinsurance and critical illness products designed to provide affordable coverage for everyday risks. The platform also features crowdfunding channels that enable users to contribute to medical expense relief for individuals facing serious health challenges.
Since its founding in 2016 and headquartered in Shanghai, Waterdrop has grown its partner network to include leading insurance carriers and medical institutions across mainland China.
