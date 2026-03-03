Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 303.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.
Wam Alternative Assets Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.41.
About Wam Alternative Assets
