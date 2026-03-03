Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 303.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

Wam Alternative Assets Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.41.

About Wam Alternative Assets

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

