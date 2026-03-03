Vyome Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vyome Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 189,139 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 29th total of 260,650 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 423,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vyome Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HIND traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. 98,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99. Vyome has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $305.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vyome stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyome Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Vyome as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Vyome in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Vyome

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company’s product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

