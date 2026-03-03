VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,740,339 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 29th total of 2,221,991 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,889 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,889 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the second quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,918. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.68 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.34. VTEX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.11 million. VTEX had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

VTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.16.

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company’s API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

