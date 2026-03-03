Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 100887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.12). Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million.

Vitesse Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 450.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesse Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael Sabol sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $90,569.58. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 64,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,367.96. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Cree sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $28,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 464,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,140,590.25. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,540. 18.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 21.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of $742.12 million, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

