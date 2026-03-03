Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki Sato Sells 22,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Vicki Sato sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $209,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,122,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,673,938.41. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 2.4%

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.69. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 638.88%.The company had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 417.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,088.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 256,037 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 225,544 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 245.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 331,701 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

