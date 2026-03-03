Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS Stake Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 465,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.34% of Vipshop worth $34,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 94,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 65,848 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 721.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 126,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 110,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after buying an additional 387,223 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 342.0%. This is a boost from Vipshop’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

