Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.49 and last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 23420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Village Super Market in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Super Market presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Village Super Market Trading Up 3.4%

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $596.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 370,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 13.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc is a publicly traded supermarket operator headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey. The company operates a network of ShopRite-branded grocery stores under a membership agreement with Wakefern Food Corp., one of the largest retailer-owned cooperatives in the United States. Through its ShopRite banner, Village Super Market serves communities across northern and central New Jersey, offering a full range of grocery products from fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items to dairy, deli and health and beauty merchandise.

The company’s supermarkets feature an array of in-store services designed to meet diverse customer needs.

