Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 843,613 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,759,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 843,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of NRG Energy worth $446,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 32.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $175.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $189.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.30.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,938,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,254.32. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian Curci sold 60,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $9,796,391.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 93,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,053,422.19. This represents a 39.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 172,556 shares of company stock worth $27,550,446 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

