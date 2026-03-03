Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 75,372 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,764,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $477,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 79.3% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 29.8% in the third quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Raymond James Financial

In other news, insider Paul C. Reilly sold 130,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total value of $21,321,584.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 260,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,508,079.90. This represents a 33.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on Raymond James Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial Trading Up 0.9%

RJF opened at $154.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $177.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Raymond James Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm’s core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.