Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 365,533 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,599,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 365,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.55% of BorgWarner worth $334,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 81.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,647.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 111.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $1,133,303.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,561.47. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,458 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $151,265.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,240.54. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,550 shares of company stock worth $3,156,141. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

